Au Bélarus, la rue engage un bras de fer contre Loukachenko [Direct]

Обращение к Светлане Тихановской и мировому сообществу!In EnglishDear Svetlana, we all saw and heard your video message his morning! I want to assure I, together with Valery Tsepkalo, support you! We understand on August 9, 2020, Lukashenko lost the Presidential election and the only legitimate president in the country is you, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya!I know the filthy and vile ways how the government put pressure on us: they use our children, spouses, relatives and friends to eliminate from presidential campaign or discredit in the eyes of the public. The government doest want to understand the people are fighting not for you only, Svetlana, people are fighting for their future, for children’s future, they fight against falsifications, forgeries, bullying, humiliation and continuing insults from Lukashenko!Lukashenko demonstrated his dirty hands, clinging to the throne and already stained his hands with Belarusian people blood… neither women nor teenagers stopped him. The punishers use batons, bullets, gas, cold water, brutal force, you cruelly beat unarmed civilians! Belarusians are fighting for their basic human right – free and democratic elections! Lukashenka brazenly lies to Belarus people saying the protesters are controlled by people from overseas, or Internet, mobile communications are being cut off from outside! Belarusians have been deceived for 26 years, and now he keeps deceiving! Lukashenka want to hide the crimes and genocide of Belarusian people from world community!Policemen, law enforcement – please stop! Who are you protecting? The illegitimate Lukashenka who gives you verbal orders? Is your life and freedom worth it? How are you going to sleep at night? How are you going to look at your kids and grandchildren eyes? How are you going to live with this?Does Lukashenka really worth all this?I appeal to the world community! Please help to stop violence which is happening in Belarus now, please help stop the blood! Recognize Svetlana as the only legitimate President! Please help to set free political prisoners, help to announce new and democratic elections! Help Belarusian people to survive! Thank you.